A fourth Legion location? South End restaurant will be a new concept for brewery

Time lapse of the South End area South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down.

Legion Brewing Company’s owners will soon be opening a new restaurant and brewery concept at Atherton in South End.

The company plans to open Trolley Barn Fermentory in spring of 2020.

The new restaurant will be located in Atherton’s Trolley Barn, and will have indoor and outdoor seating and a second-floor mezzanine.

“I love South End, and to be able to bring the Trolley Barn Fermentory to this hip, vibrant area of Charlotte is so exciting,” Legion owner Phil Buchy said in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Legion first opened in the former Brodt Music building on Commonwealth Avenue in Plaza Midwood in 2015, and opened a second spot in the SouthPark area at 5610 Carnegie Boulevard in 2018.

The brewing company announced plans for a third location in June, in a 22,000-square-foot building at 2001 W. Morehead St.

The new location will be separate from the Legion brand, Buchy said. The Fermentory will produce its own beers that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We just don’t want to carbon copy ourselves all over the place,” he said. “We want to be a part of the neighborhood, so it’s unique and special to South End.”

The new concept, Trolley Barn Fermentory, recognizes the electric trolleys that began operating in Charlotte in 1891.

“Paying homage to those before us is very important,” Buchy said. “We want to bring a new brand and style to the neighborhood while preserving the history of the Trolley Barn.”

The restaurant will feature three new food offerings, Buchy said. He was inspired by the trolley history of the building and the feel of a train station food court.

The full-service restaurant will have a street food booth, a salad and green bowl booth and a high-end wood grilled meat booth, he said.

The Atherton development, owned by the national developer Edens that also owns Park Road Shopping Center, hosts Free People, Anthropologie and Warby Parker. The development is along the Charlotte Rail Trail near Publix Super Market and Sycamore Brewing.