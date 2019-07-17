Blue crab, shrimp, more: Here’s what we know about the new Cajun seafood place

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing.

North Carolina is getting a new Cajun seafood option soon — and it all starts in Charlotte.

Crab Du Jour is opening its Charlotte location in the University area for a “friends and family” opening in July, restaurant general manager Jay Baxter said.

The grand opening will be held Aug. 1, but the restaurant will be open for business starting July 25.

Restaurants in Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville — and in eight other states — are coming soon, according to Crab Du Jour’s website. There are no Crab Du Jour restaurants currently operating, Baxter said.

“Seafood places are going up everywhere and I think we’ve really raised the bar with what we’re doing,” Baxter said.

The restaurant will be located at 1015 Chancellor Park Drive.

The restaurant will serve lobster tails, hush puppies, sliders, boiled seafood and fried fish, shrimp, oysters and more.

“You name it, we’ve got it as far as shellfish goes,” Baxter said.