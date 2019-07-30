A new makeup store at SouthPark is now open. Here’s what’s next

What’s the future of SouthPark? Edward McMahon helped lead an Urban Land Institute study of SouthPark and how the area should best grow and deal with problems such as congestion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Edward McMahon helped lead an Urban Land Institute study of SouthPark and how the area should best grow and deal with problems such as congestion.

Makeup brand Morphe opened a brick-and-mortar store at SouthPark Mall this week.

The cosmetics brand sells makeup, beauty tools and makeup collaboration products with beauty influencers James Charles and Jeffrey Star.

Morphe has 34 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, the company said, and is sold online and in Ulta stores in the U.S. and some Sephora stores in Canada.

The Morphe store is 3,595 square feet and is between Old Navy and The Body Shop across from Sur La Table.

The SouthPark store is Morphe’s first shop in the southeastern U.S., Emine ErSelcuk with Morphe said in a statement.

SouthPark mall owner Simon Property Group announced the mall store opening in June, along with openings of eyewear brand Warby Parker and men’s clothing company Untuckit.

Untuckit is now open in SouthPark, according to Simon’s website, and Warby Parker is expected to open in August.

SouthPark mall was developed in 1970 and is one of three other commercial centers, including Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets, that Simon owns in the area.