A new Charlotte coffee shop already is making plans for expansion around town

A rendering of The Refinery at 1213 W. Morehead St.

Just three months after opening its first storefront, Queen City Grounds is ready to announce a second location — with a third soon to follow.

The coffee shop, which roast coffee beans from Nightflyer Roastworks in its flagship store, will open a second spot at The Refinery in Wesley Heights.

The company is targeting an end of November opening, owner Adam Hummell said.

“We were particularly excited about the explosive growth over in Wesley Heights,” he said. “If you had driven over there two years ago, it looked nothing like it does today.”

The new location is less than half the size of the flagship store, at about 1,630 square feet. The coffee brand’s first spot, on the ground floor of SkyHouse Uptown, is about 4,000 square feet, Hummell said.

The Wesley Heights spot will have a bigger kitchen area, and Hummell said they will be expanding the shop’s breakfast menu, focusing on vegan options. The shop will also have patio space and offer local craft beer.

The coffee store will still serve the entire food menu from the flagship location, created by Jeff McElwee, previously of FūD at Salud.

The new shop will seat about 30 people, and offers a 350-car free parking deck outside.

“It’s not going to be quite as big, but we expect it to be just as busy,” Hummell said.

And Queen City Grounds is making plans for a third Charlotte location too, he said, but no details were ready to be released yet.