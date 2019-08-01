What's In Store
This Charlotte coffee shop in FreeMoreWest is closing its doors
Basal Coffee in the FreeMoreWest area is closing its doors Aug. 9.
The coffee shop, at 1429 Bryant St. near Pinky’s Westside Grill and Rhino Market & Deli, has been open in the Latin American Contemporary Art Projects art gallery for 18 months.
The coffee shop announced the closing in an Instagram post Wednesday, and hinted about new plans for the company.
“This is not a farewell but a be right back,” the post reads.
Owner Bryce Lauger said did not comment on the closing, but said there would be more news in the coming weeks.
