New wine shop and bistro just opened in Davidson near Kindred

A new wine and bistro opened its doors in Davidson last week, bringing a California-based wine company to the town center.

Davidson Wine Co. held a grand opening Friday at its 121 Depot St. location off of Main Street, near Kindred and Famous Toastery.

“Davidson has been my home for the past seven years, and I’ve always wanted to bring something special to the community that means so much to me,” owner Lindsey Williams said.

Davidson Wine Co. calls itself an urban winery, or a micro-winery. The company makes wine, but doesn’t grow grapes. The shop purchases crushed grapes from vineyards all over the world, including from California, France, Italy and Australia, according to the Davidson shop’s website.

The Davidson shop is an affiliate location of California-based Waters Edge Wineries. The company runs 10 locations including the Davidson shop, with more locations planned.

The company has urban wineries in California, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Ohio. This is the first opening in North Carolina.

Waters Edge wines are the same across its locations, but branded under different names, according to the Waters Edge Wineries website.

The shop will serve more than 35 different wines and have specialty blends created on-site, ranging from $16 to $55, Davidson Wine Co. said in a statement.

The wine shop will also serve bistro-style food and offer private group tastings, customized labeling and a wine club.