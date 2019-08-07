Charlotte is getting a second Snooze in Owen’s Bagels spot. Here’s what else

Time lapse of the South End area South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down.

Eight months after purchasing the strip shopping center that was once the home of the popular Owen’s Bagels & Deli, the property’s owners are ready to announce a round of new tenants — including a new to Charlotte, but already popular breakfast restaurant.

The shopping center, now called the Avenues at Atherton, will feature a second Charlotte-area Snooze AM Eatery, Silverlake Ramen, Rockbox Fitness and Polished Nail Bar.

Snooze’s first Charlotte location opened in Plaza Midwood in June.

Shopping center owners Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital bought the 31,000-square-foot property at 2041 S. Blvd for $7.3 million in December, according to county records.

The redesigned shopping center is across South Boulevard from Atherton Mill, which recently announced its anchor store, West Elm, will be open Sept. 19.

With the announcement of the four Avenues at Atherton tenants, the property is more than halfway to being fully leased, Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital stated.

The developers are looking for cocktail bars, high-end showrooms and other retailers to fill the remaining space.

The building is expected to be ready by October. Tenant openings are still to be determined but could open before the holidays or early next year, Wes McAdams of Abacus Capital said.

The shopping center redesign is a multi-million dollar project for the owners and will add parking to the site.

Owen’s Bagels & Deli closed its doors in March in what was then called the Pavilion at South End. The bagel shop promised it would find a new location, but next steps for the store haven’t been announced.