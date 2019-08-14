Another restaurant is coming to the RailYard in South End, joining Rhino Market

Time lapse of the South End area South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South End is a rapidly developing neighborhood. Here are places around South End that have changed over the years. Some changes include buildings being repurposed instead of torn down.

A new restaurant is coming to the RailYard in South End, joining Rhino Market.

Beacon Partners, which owns the two building mixed-use development, said a restaurant called STIR Restaurant is coming to the space. The restaurant will have food, craft cocktails and an oyster bar, Beacon Partners said in a statement.

No opening date has been announced yet.

Orange Theory, North Italia, Rhino Market and Bishops already lease space at the South End development.

The development has one more restaurant space open for leasing, Beacon Partners said. The development has 300,000 square feet of creative office space and 30,000 square feet of ground-level retail.

STIR will have outdoor seating in the 15,000-square-foot community area, and will serve lunch and dinner, and brunch on Sundays.

The South End development has a 2,500-square-foot fitness center and two rooftop terraces.

Beacon Partners bought the property in 2015 for $10.1 million, according to county documents.