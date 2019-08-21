What's In Store
The new SouthPark Warby Parker store finally has an opening date
Warby Parker will open the company’s second Charlotte store Saturday in SouthPark.
The prescription glasses company opened its first Charlotte location in Atherton Mill in 2017.
The store will offer eye exams with an independent optometrist in-store. The Warby Parker store will be opening next to Fabletics and across from Victoria’s Secret in SouthPark.
The new store will be in a 1,250-square-foot storefront, smaller than the 1,500-square-foot original Charlotte location.
The mall was developed in 1970 and is owned by Simon Property Group, along with Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets.
