These are the latest stores coming to Charlotte Premium Outlets

Two new stores are coming to Charlotte Premium Outlets this fall.

Simon Property Group announced Tuesday that Columbia Factory Store and Sperry will be opening at the Steele Creek shopping center late fall.

Columbia Factory Store, the outdoor clothing and equipment company, is set to open near the Old Navy Outlet in a nearly 8,000-square-foot storefront.

Boat shoes brand Sperry will open next to Tommy Hilfiger in a 2,261-square-foot location.

Charlotte Premium Outlets is a 398,421-square-foot shopping center with 100 outlet stores that opened in 2014. The center is owned by Simon Property Group, which also owns two other malls in the area, SouthPark and Concord Mills.