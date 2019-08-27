New jazz club, music venue coming to uptown in October

Middle C Jazz’s Katie Rothweiler and Jonathan Gellman pose outside of the location for the new club, which will open on Brevard Street in the fall. Courtesy of Middle C Jazz

Imagine walking along the streets of uptown Charlotte, opening a door and being transported into the glamorous jazz era, with live music and cocktails.

Charlotteans can anticipate this type of immersive experience and more this fall as jazz and music club, Middle C Jazz gears up to open uptown this fall at 300 S. Brevard St.

This 4,000 square-foot-club will feature a bubbles-forward cocktail list, extensive small plates menu, two patio areas and the Public House, an adjoining full-service restaurant. Each space will have its own atmosphere, and club attendants can move throughout the spaces while listening to live music.

Middle C will feature live, intimate performances of jazz, blues and world music each Thursday to Sunday from a variety of local, national and international talent.

“We are excited about the opportunity to connect the performance artists directly and intimately with their audience one person at a time by providing the right space, setting and hospitality to where a performance artist will feel at home,” Director Jonathan Gellman told CharlotteFive. “By creating these magical moments between performers and the audience, we create a community. That’s what we have to give.”

Limited music venues

Gellman said he is excited to offer Charlotteans a place to hear and discover musical talent.

“With a lot of venues closing recently, like the Double Door for example, our choices are limited now. More people are moving here but culture has seemed to be diminishing in some ways. There’s not a shortage of music, but less places to hear it. I’m excited to be a part of bringing one back.” said Katie Rothweiler, Middle C sales and marketing manager.

Middle C also plans to feature grassroots performances and serve as a gathering place for the creative community in uptown.

“We want to create a cohesion between the arts and music communities in Charlotte but also want to bring people into uptown that normally don’t go into uptown,” Rothweiler said. “We want to be a place where people can get dressed up and have a good time while also being very welcoming.”

Middle C has a planned opening date of Oct. 31. Annual memberships are available for a discounted rate of $300 for a limited time before the club opens. A membership includes four ticket vouchers, discounted ticket prices, complimentary parking and more.

This article first appeared at CharlotteFive.com.