South Charlotte shopping center to get a $9 million makeover and a new tenant

A rendering of the planned $9 million makeover of the Providence Square Shopping Center. Courtesy of Levine Properties

A 47-year-old south Charlotte shopping center once anchored by Harris Teeter and Eckerd is getting a $9 million facelift and a new tenant.

Daniel Levine, president of Levine Properties, which owns Providence Square Shopping Center, said three buildings are being fully renovated and one will be torn down and replaced. The work started this summer on the complex, near Providence and Old Providence roads, according to a news release.

Salons by JC, a Texas-based salon franchise, signed a lease for 7800 square feet on the site, its third location in Charlotte. Luis Moreno, local franchisee for the company, said the firm will start construction in October on its space and open around the beginning of next year.

Moreno said the demographics of the neighborhood and the convenience of the property made the location appealing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“After speaking with Daniel and his team, I became convinced that the rehabilitation of that shopping center is going to do a great thing for that area,” he said.

The shopping center was built in 1972, and saw its peak back in the 1970s and ’80s when Harris Teeter and Eckerd were anchors, according to the release.

“When it opened up it was by all accounts one of the nicest suburban shopping centers in all of south Charlotte,” Levine said.

But those large retailers left in the early 2000s. When Levine’s firm purchased the center in 2013, it was mostly boarded up, he said, with the exception of a few businesses. Since then, he has looked to make the center a destination, bringing in tenants like Charlotte Squash Club and Kinetic Heights, an indoor obstacle challenge center.

The project also involves renovating and redesigning the two-story office building, parking lot and common area on the site. Levine also owns apartments around the shopping center.

The firm expects the renovations to be complete by next summer. Levine said the center will have about 85,000 square feet of space at that point. About half of the space in the complex is currently leased.

Levine and his father Alvin, a co-founder of Pic ’n Pay Shoes and brother of Family Dollar Stores founder Leon Levine, started Levine Properties in 1985. The firm owns land throughout Charlotte, including in uptown’s First Ward.