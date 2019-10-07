Amazon delivery contractor in NC details 200 layoffs, including in Charlotte, Durham

SHARE COPY LINK

An Amazon-contracted delivery company has announced 200 layoffs in North Carolina after Amazon ended its relationship with Inpax Final Mile Delivery, Inc.

Inpax notified state officials through the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or a WARN notice.

According to the WARN notices, 64 people lost their jobs at the Mecklenburg County Inpax facility at 301 McCullough Drive, Suite 310.

At that Charlotte location, the jobs include 60 drivers, three dispatchers and one manager, according to the WARN notice.

Another 136 people lost their jobs at two Durham County Inpax locations, on T.W. Alexander Drive and North Hoover Drive.

Inpax sent the WARN notices to the state on Oct. 1.

Inpax told the state all layoffs were expected to be complete by Thursday. The layoffs include drivers, dispatchers and managers.

Amazon has other third-party delivery partners in the Charlotte-area, and is supporting former Inpax drivers looking for jobs with other delivery partners, according to Amazon.

The online retail giant regularly evaluates third-party company deals for safety and customer experience, according to Amazon. The company did not provide details on why it ended it’s relationship with Inpax.

The Inpax layoffs come a month after Amazon announced it’s first robotics fulfillment center in North Carolina — near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport — had opened, staffed with hundreds of employees. The facility aims to employ 1,500 people by the holiday season.