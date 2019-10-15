An Asian restaurant is coming to the 5th Street tower in uptown. Here’s what we know

The Binaco Tower on 5th Street will host a new Asian restaurant that opens in January, according to the real estate development company.

An Asian restaurant is coming to a newly announced uptown Charlotte tower in January.

The 1,330-square-foot restaurant, Saku, heading to 5th Street will be between Connolly’s On Fifth and Hearst Tower.

The restaurant will be in the Binaco Tower at 123 East 5th St, which broke ground in July. The five-story 13,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Binaco real estate development company announced Monday.

“I’m doing my part to make Charlotte more metropolitan and 5th Street our official entertainment district,” Binaco President Vijay Bhojwani said in a statement.

Saku is leasing the ground floor of the tower. Other companies coming to the 5th Street tower will be announced in the next two months, according to Binaco.

Saku will be a contemporary Japanese pub-style restaurant. The restaurant will pair small plates with drinks, according to owners Dao Nguyen and Sopha Lim.

“After visiting Japan and living in California for three years, I saw a culture of street food and bar food that I wanted to replicate here,” Nguyen said in a statement.

Binaco bought the 5th Street property for $227,500 in 1995, according to county property records. The property is now valued at $1 million, according to property records.

Binaco also owns the building next door, that hosts Connolly’s, Prohibition, The Local and Sip.