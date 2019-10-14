New shopping center headed to southwest Charlotte near Charlotte Premium Outlets

A Florida-based company expects to begin construction on a new Charlotte shopping center in early 2020. Observer file photo

A Florida-based development company said Monday it has purchased 6 acres in the Berewick area of southwest Charlotte with plans to break ground on a 32,000-square-foot shopping center.

Konover South closed the $4.8-million deal on Friday, and plans to start construction on the Freeman Crossing retail center in early 2020, according to a statement from a representative of Konover South.

The property is on Steele Creek Road near Interstate 485, across from Starbucks, Walgreens and Harris Teeter. The new retail center also will be less than a mile from Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The property is Konover South’s first purchase in North Carolina. The company also owns shopping centers in Florida and Ohio.

Konover South CEO David Coppa expects the shopping center to include a steak restaurant, banking, cellular and healthcare services when it opens in 2021, he said in a statement.