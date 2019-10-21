150 new jobs are coming to University area in Charlotte. Here’s how to apply.

A Connecticut-based equipment rental company is expanding in the Charlotte market with 150 new jobs up for grabs starting this week.

United Rentals Inc., which calls itself the “largest equipment rental company in the world,” on Monday announced a lease for a three-story corporate campus in Charlotte.

The new campus will be in a nearly 100,000-square-foot building at 10330 David Taylor Drive in University Research Park, the company announced. It expects to be in the building by mid-2020.

United Rentals said the jobs will be in accounting, credit and billing, customer care, inside sales, payroll and tax teams. The company will hold a hiring event at the new building on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Job openings are posted on the company’s website.

United Rentals already employs 300 people in a corporate campus in Charlotte. All Charlotte-based employees will be moved to the new building in 2020, the company said. The company has 12 Charlotte-area branches.

The company signed a long-term lease, United Rentals announced, but didn’t disclose further details.

The company has 1,165 rental locations in North America, and 11 in Europe. It has about 18,600 employees, United Rentals said.