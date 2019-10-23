A twice-a-week pop-up beer garden starts Thursday in uptown. Here’s what we know.

A new “beer garden experience” is coming to uptown Charlotte starting Thursday and running through mid-November.

Charlotte Center City Partners and Resident Culture Brewing Company are teaming up to bring food, beer and live music to the parking lot at the corner of 7th and North Tryon streets.

The North Tryon parking lot will host food trucks and music every Wednesday and Thursday, starting Oct. 24.

The events will run 4-10 p.m., Resident Culture’s Amanda McLamb said.

Resident Culture runs its popular Food Truck Friday event every week at its Plaza Midwood location. McLamb said many of the food trucks Resident Culture features weekly will join in on the new North Tryon event.

The first Thursday event will host the Tin Kitchen, Adeline’s Indian Cuisine and Hot Tamale food trucks, and features Giant Squid Squad as the first live band, according to the Facebook event.

Resident Culture will have 15 beers on tap at the events, and a variety of wines and ciders.

McLamb hopes to bring the “life and energy” of Resident Culture to uptown, where many Charlotte residents spend most of their days working, she said.

The warehouse property where Resident Culture now sits has been in her husband’s family since 1982, McLamb said.

“His family’s been in Charlotte for many generations and it’s just a place that we always felt really connected to,” she said. “We really wanted to focus on (Resident Culture) becoming a community gathering space.”

Now she said she’s excited to help create a similar community experience in uptown.

The lot hosts a variety of other markets, including Uptown Flea one Saturday a month, and the Charlotte Christmas Village opening Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

The parking lot has a rich history, before the food trucks and markets. The lot was home to the Victoria house, moved to 1600 The Plaza in Plaza Midwood between 1910 and 1920, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission. A matching house next to it on the corner of North Tryon and 7th streets was destroyed, according to the commission.

Center City Partners is paying homage to that history, calling the lot Victoria Yards.

Revitalization efforts

The pop-up beer garden news comes amid efforts to revitalize the area around North Tryon Street, which local leaders and developers see as the largest remaining development opportunity in uptown.

In 2016, Mecklenburg County commissioners adopted the North Tryon Vision Plan, which envisions smaller, pedestrian-friendly blocks, ground-floor retail and public art.

Bank of America, which has been involved with the planning effort, is one of the largest landowners in the area. It also owns the parking lot where the food trucks will set up shop.

Several projects are already underway to reshape the approximately 50-square-block area.

BB&T and SunTrust will move the headquarters of the bank they plan to create through a $66 billion merger into the nearby Hearst Tower, bringing about 2,000 employees. The Foundation for the Carolinas is restoring the historic Carolina Theater, and a 250-room Intercontinental Hotel will rise atop it.

The semiweekly pop-up event fits into that vision plan by drawing attention to the growing area, Vica Bondurant with Charlotte Center City Partners said.

“Part of the North Tryon Vision Plan is to just get people down there,” she said. “We want people; we want development; we want retail.”

The pop-up events will run through mid-November, until the Charlotte Christmas Village starts up, Bondurant said.

Charlotte Center City Partner’s Adam Rhew said the event is an experiment for the area.

“This is an exciting first outing,” he said. “We’re experimenting — we’re trying something new here. We’re eager for people to participate and make this part of their lives in some way.”