Here’s what’s opening this week at Atherton Mill in South End

Atherton Mill shoppers this week will see more new stores, plus opening celebrations, in the South End development.

As Madewell clothing store opens its second Charlotte location Monday, a local sips and bites celebration is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the company. The new shop at 2036 South Blvd., Suite 2, features Madewell’s signature denim.

Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Madewell has 20 locations, including another Charlotte location at Southpark Mall.

The Golden Carrot jewelry store will open its 950-square-foot store Friday at 2120 South Blvd., Suite 3, Charlotte. The specialty store showcases handmade fine jewelry.

Store owner Nicole Corriher said in a press release she opened The Golden Carrot in Hoboken, N.J., in 2015 before relocating to Charlotte.

An opening celebration is set for Saturday. Store hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy of EdensRendering of Atherton Mill Edens

And Drybar, which focuses on blowouts, will have 10 styling chairs at the 1,600-square-foot location at 2120 South Blvd. The shop will offer dry-styling and features the Drybar product collection of shampoos and conditioners.

Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Drybar has more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The new tenants are part of the 60,500 square feet of retail being developed along the Charlotte Rail Trail near Publix and Sycamore Brewing. Property owner Edens, a Columbia-based developer, also owns Park Road Shopping Center.

Other stores open or coming soon to Atherton Mill include West Elm, Free People, Anthropologie, Las Olas and Warby Parker. Restaurants include Big Ben British Restaurant and Pub, The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, Indaco, Cava and Trolley Barn Fermentory.

Edens is working with Crescent Communities to add over 300 high-end apartments to the development.