Busy section of South Tryon Street is about to get several more stores and businesses

Four businesses will open in a two-block area of South Tryon Street in uptown.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to open Dec. 9 at 316 S. Tryon St., said Regina Wu, public relations and communications for Chipotle.

The restaurant is in the former Eckerd site, near Latta Arcade. About 25 people will be hired for the site, a process that is underway, Wu said.

There are 63 Chipotles in North Carolina, Wu said. Based in California, Chipotle has more than 2,500 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Three other businesses are opening nearby.

Planet Fitness is opening at 201 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte. Ronnie Glassberg rglassberg@charlotteobserver.com

Planet Fitness gym is opening this winter at 201 S. Tryon St. next to Vapiano restaurant. Visit uptownPF.com for information.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. will open at the Johnston Building, 212 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte. Ronnie Glassberg rglassberg@charlotteobserver.com

Fronting Tryon Street, Starbucks and Chopt Creative Salad Co. will open at the Johnston Building, 212 S. Tryon St.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. will open in mid-December in the 3,195-square-foot location, said Corrie Smith, owner of Black Wednesday, which does marketing for Chopt. The franchise restaurant chain headquartered in New York has three other Charlotte locations, according to its website.

Starbucks will open at the Johnston Building, 212 S. Tryon St., in Charlotte. Ronnie Glassberg rglassberg@charlotteobserver.com

Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffee house giant, has about six uptown locations.