SouthPark sushi restaurant closing less than a month after it shuttered another site

Sushi Guru Sake Bar & Grill is closing its SouthPark restaurant less than a month after closing its other location in Plaza Midwood.

Sushi Guru announced the closing on Facebook saying after six years in business, the owners have decided to explore other options.

Sushi guru touted itself as “SouthPark’s favorite sushi” on its website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The modern Japanese restaurant featured menu items such as Sashimi Pizza, Spicy Tuna Temaki, Tuna Avocado Salad and Tuna Crunchy Rolls. It was co-owned by corporate chef Cy Santos.