After helping make ‘happy memories’ for 42 years, South Park jewelers closing shop

After four decades of being a part of Charlotte residents’ special occasions, David’s Ltd. Jewelers is closing.

“So closing the business­­­, we feel it’s just the right time,” said David Rousso, who co-owns the South Park store with wife Sandie.

The couple branched out from the family’s jewelry business that started in Charlotte in the 1940s by opening their own high-end jewelry store in 1977 in uptown, according to a press release.

They opened a second location in 1990 at the Cotswold Shopping Center in southeast Charlotte, closing the first location. In 2009, the store relocated to The Village at South Park, 4310 Sharon Road.

“We’ve got customers that we knew before they got married and now we’re helping their children buy engagement rings,” Sandie Rousso said in a press release. “David and I helped make happy memories. That’s pretty special.”

The Roussos contributed to many causes over the years, including donating jewelry for charity auctions and other nonprofit fundraising events, according to the statement.

Now that the store is closing, the Roussos plan to devote more time to volunteering in retirement, they said.