YMCA details $9 million plans for new Steele Creek site. It includes a splash park

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced plans on Thursday to build the initial 14,000-square-foot phase of a facility in Steele Creek.

The $9 million facility on 30 acres at Highway 160, south of Sledge Road, will include a welcome center, group exercise and cycling studios, wellness center, childcare facility, fitness lawn, sports field and an outdoor aquatic center, which will feature a lap pool, splash park and wade pool, according to a press release from the YMCA.

It’s unclear when the site will open. But it would be the first YMCA facility to open since 2016, when Sara’s YMCA opened in Ballantyne.

More than $3.5 million has been raised, according to the Y, including a $3 million gift from Ken Gill, founder and CEO of CPI Security, and wife Malinda Gill, a Y board member.

“Gill Family YMCA will create a centralized location for our Y to expand,” said Andi Kennington, executive director of the Steele Creek YMCA, in the statement.

Steele Creek YMCA has operated out of a leased storefront since 2004 in Ayrsley Town Center and has operated youth programs at churches and schools throughout the area.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte, has 19 membership locations and two overnight camps. For more information, visit ymcacharlotte.org.