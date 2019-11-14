Charlotte’s first Lidl grocery store has an opening date

German grocer Lidl announced Thursday afternoon when it will open its newest store in North Carolina and its first in the Charlotte market.

The 15,000-square-foot Lidl food market will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at 9318 Monroe Road in Charlotte. A ribbon-cutting at 7:40 a.m. will kick off a weekend of giveaways and prizes for shoppers, the company said in a press release.

The discount grocer has also opened stores in Rock Hill, Indian Trail and Concord. The Monroe location is among 25 stores opening this year in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. Another store will open on Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews this year, the Observer reported in April.

Lidl recently announced it would expand healthcare coverage to all workers, including part-time employees, starting in January 2020, the company said.

According to lidl.com, hiring is underway for the Matthews location.

Lidl has 70 stores in nine East Coast states.