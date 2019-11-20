Clothing store, barbershop headed to a popular south Charlotte shopping center

Athleta and V’s Barbershop are the latest retailers to sign on as tenants at Waverly in south Charlotte. Waverly

With two more businesses signed on at Waverly in south Charlotte, only one space remains, according to a company press release.

A fitness clothing store and barbershop are the latest tenants that will open next year in the Waverly development, following Foxcroft Wine Co.’s opening this month.

Athleta will open March 31 in a 3,469-square-foo space, next door to Tiff’s Treats, according to the release. The performance apparel store for women is a Gap brand.

V’s Barbershop will offer “old-school barbershop atmosphere” with straight-razor shaves and shoe shines, as well as men’s face and neck massages, and facials, according to the release. The Arizona-based barbershop, owned by Aaron Lindley, will open early next year in a 1,005-square-foot site next to Foxcroft Wine Co.

Foxcroft Wine Co. has debuted its fourth location in Waverly with an extensive food and wine pairing menu. Ania Loney

Foxcroft owner Conrad Hunter opened his fourth wine bar and shop at Waverly on Nov. 5.

Waverly is a 90-acre, mixed-use development on Providence Road, south of Interstate 485. The 250,000 square feet of retail is anchored by a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods, which opened in spring 2017. It also includes a Hilton Garden Inn, offices, apartments and dozens of shops and restaurants, including Viva Chicken and DeSano Pizza Bakery.