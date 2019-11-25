Here’s when malls will be open to continue Thanksgiving Day shopping tradition

There will be 165.3 million people shopping in stores and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to National Retail Federation, drawn by deals, tradition and the social aspects of spending time with friends and family.

The federation also estimates retail sales in November and December will increase between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 to a total of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

According to WalletHub’s holiday survey, Charlotte-based Belk was named one of this year’s best stores for Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 62%.

While area malls will be open Thanksgiving Day, some stores may not. Check with specific retailers and the websites for specific store hours.

“We have been busy preparing for the rush of holiday shoppers. Thanksgiving and Black Friday always account for one of the busiest times of year at our centers,” said Sharon Campbell, general manager at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Here’s what to expect on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday:

Charlotte Premium Outlets, 5404 New Fashion Way: 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday, midnight-10 p.m. Friday. More than 100 upscale outlet stores including Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors and Coach.

SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road, 5 p.m. Thursday-1 a.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. More than 150 stores, including Apple, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Microsoft, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Belk.

Northlake Mall, 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, 7-11 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. More than 140 stores and restaurants including Pottery Barn, Brooks Brothers, H&M, Sephora and Buckle.

Concord Mills, 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday, midnight-9 p.m. Friday. More than 200 stores including Asics, Ann Taylor Factory, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Disney Store and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Carolina Place Mall, 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. More than 100 stores including JC Penney, Belk, Dillard’s, Forever 21, Barnes & Noble and American Eagle.