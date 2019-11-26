New Novant Health offices could be coming to University area, city records show

Novant Health has filed a petition with the city to rezone a lot near the University area to allow for the development of medical offices. Novant Health

Novant Health could develop new medical offices near the University area, according to a rezoning petition submitted this month.

The health system asked the city to rezone a 23.6-acre lot at 9831 N. Tryon Street to allow the development of hospital or medical offices.

A building on the now-empty lot could be no more than four stories tall, and up to 144,000-square-feet devoted to medical and general use offices, clinic space, surgery centers, emergency rooms, or other health uses, if the petition is approved.

The lot on the corner of North Tryon Street and West Mallard Creek Church Road is owned by a firm affiliated with real estate development company Lincoln Harris. The company bought the lot for $3.5 million in 2013, according to county records.

The lot is less than two miles from an Atrium Health Urgent Care and Atrium Health University City hospital. It’s about three miles from two different Novant Health family physician offices.

Novant and Atrium filed competing plans with the state requesting additional operating rooms and acute care beds. The state could approve portions of both plans or one plan fully, but not both.

The state will hold public hearings on the proposals on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. in room 270 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center before coming to a decision in the months-long process.