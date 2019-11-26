Movie theater opening second Charlotte location before Christmas, hiring 200

Studio Movie Grill, which opened at the uptown EpiCentre in 2013, delivers food and drinks (including beer, wine and cocktails) to guests’ seats. Charlotte Observer file photo

Studio Movie Grill will open its second Charlotte location the week before Christmas, a company spokesperson said, and a hiring event is next week.

SMG Prosperity Village will open the third week of December with 10 screens and 1,022 electric recliners in a 52,333-square-foot space at 5336 Docia Crossing Road, off Prosperity Church Road, according to the company.

The theater combines first-run movies with full-service dining. The first location opened in 2013 at Epicentre in uptown.

Studio Movie Grill will take the place of a Bi-Lo store on Docia Crossing Road, off Prosperity Church Road. Prosperity Village Area Association

SMG will hire about 200 employees for positions including cooks, servers, bartenders and box office hosts, the company said. A hiring event is 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte North, 9315 Statesville Road.

SMG started in 1998 and 343 screens in 10 states nationwide. The company has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies” for four consecutive years.