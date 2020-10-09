Amazon wants you to know that over 130 of its NC workers had the coronavirus

Over 130 Amazon workers in North Carolina have had COVID-19, according to an Observer analysis of data released by the online retail giant.

Nearly 20,000 of its more than 1 million full- and part-time employees in the U.S. tested positive or presumed positive for the novel coronavirus since March, according to a recent company blog post. Amazon also disclosed the rates of positive cases by state.

Amazon said it decided to publicly share COVID-19 infection rates of its employees to help companies make better decisions for reopening and keep workers and communities safe.

Amazon has about 12,500 full- and part-time workers in North Carolina, company spokeswoman Katie Parker said Thursday. Amazon did not provide total number of individual cases by state, but did detail the rate of cases per state.

Based on Amazon’s North Carolina’s rate of 1.06%, the Observer estimated there were about 133 cases in North Carolina.

Since March, the Observer confirmed there were at least 13 coronavirus cases involving Amazon facilities in the Charlotte area. Amazon has about 2,200 full-time workers in Charlotte, officials with Amazon previously told the Observer.

Amazon officials said a positive test does not mean someone became infected at work.

Amazon recently said it was hiring more than 1,000 people at its two new facilities in North Carolina, a sorting center in Charlotte and delivery station in Concord.

The company has 17 facilities in North Carolina, including two sorting centers in Charlotte and Concord, two fulfillment centers in Charlotte and Kannapolis, two delivery stations in Charlotte and Concord, and a Prime Now and a cross dock processing sites in Charlotte.

There also are two delivery stations and a sort center in Durham, and a delivery station in Cary.

Amazon’s CLT4 West Charlotte robotics fulfillment center redesigned its break room for employees by providing individual tables that maintain social distancing requirements due to the novel coronavirus crisis. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In North Carolina, businesses are not required to disclose COVID-19 outbreaks, even though some have. Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health officials also have said it will not release names of businesses with positive cases “unless there is a public health reason” to do so.”

Seattle-based Amazon said it hopes other large companies will release similar data to help the industry because few, if any businesses, and no other major retailers have done so, according to the blog.

The numbers

Amazon analyzed data on all 1.37 million Amazon and Whole Foods Market workers in the U.S. employed from March 1 to Sept. 19, according to the blog. Amazon compared COVID-19 case rates to the general population using information from Johns Hopkins University.

During an exclusive Observer tour this summer of Amazon’s robotics center that opened just over a year ago in west Charlotte, company spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said knowing the rate of infection is more important than case numbers alone because it generally reflects the community rate.

The total number of positive or presumed-positive cases for COVID-19 was 19,816 employees nationwide, the company said. That’s 42% lower than the company expected to have.

Amazon credits its coronavirus safety measures initiated during the beginning of the pandemic for helping keep the numbers low. The company also provided paid quarantine time to employees who weren’t showing symptoms but came in contact with a co-worker who tested positive for the virus to stop the spread.

“Our employees are at very low risk of transmission in the workplace,” Amazon said on its blog.

What Amazon’s doing

Amazon invested $4 billion in COVID-related initiatives companywide from April to June, the Observer previously reported.

That includes distributing over 100 million face masks, implementing temperature checks, enhanced cleanings and installing social distancing measures, as well as eliminating meetings, staggering break times and rearranging break rooms.

Amazon also developed its own COVID-19 testing capabilities, and expects to test 50,000 workers a day across 650 sites by November, according to the company blog.

Amazon’s CLT4 West Charlotte fulfillment center has stations set up and ready for regular employee self-testing for the coronavirus. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The company’s hope is that by identifying asymptomatic carriers it will help stop the virus from spreading in the workplace and community.

“As we continue to ramp up testing, we’ll be able to identify more people who are asymptomatic, quickly contact trace, enforce our quarantine process and help to remove people from the community so they can recover before they infect others,” Amazon said online.

Amazon officials did not respond to requests for comment.