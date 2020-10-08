Harris Teeter touts changes to Park Road store when it reopens, including a wine bar

When Harris Teeter reopens a south Charlotte store undergoing major renovations early next year, it will include new and expanded departments, a company official said.

The Matthews-based grocer temporarily closed the 35,000-square-foot Park Road store in January.

Along with new decor, updates at the store will include an expanded floral department and adding a beer-and-wine bar, said company spokeswoman Danna Robinson.

A new deli and bakery department, and new meat and seafood departments also are part of the store remodel, Robinson said.

Other additions include self-checkout registers, a soup and salad bar, and a hot bar.

Today in Business newsletter An insider's eye on banking, finance, retail, commercial development, small business and energy/environment. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other details were provided.

The store opened in April 1984 and has had minor remodels in 2002, 2008 and 2013, Robinson said. She said Harris teeter schedules remodels years in advance to keep stores “innovative and fresh.”

Matthews-based grocer Harris Teeter plans to reopen its Park Road shopping center store in Charlotte early next year with new amenities. Observer file photo

Hiring for all positions at the Park Road store is underway, Robinson said.

A subsidiary of The Kroger Co., Harris Teeter, has more than 250 stores in seven states and the District of Columbia, with more than 60 stores in the Charlotte region.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

More grocery store openings

When the Harris Teeter store reopens, it will join a competitive market with several other grocery companies planning store openings this year and next.

Harris Teeter also is planning to open a 64,000-square-foot store in Fort Mill, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill reported.

On Wednesday, Earth Fare specialty grocery based in Asheville quietly opened its SouthPark store in Charlotte.

Hulsing Enterprises bought the brand after Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy in February. It is reopening many former Earth Fare locations, including Ballantyne and Fort Mill sites by the end of the year, the Observer previously reported.

Earth Fare opened its Rock Hill store in August and will open two other stores in the Charlotte market in Concord and a yet-to-be-named location.

Low-cost German grocers Aldi and Lidl also plan to open new stores. Aldi, which opened a store in Gastonia last month, will open two other stores in Cornelius and Indian Land, S.C., by the end of the year.

Publix also plans to open a 28,000-square-foot supermarket in uptown once the Ten Tryon building is built at the northwest corner of Tryon and Ninth streets, the Observer previously reported.