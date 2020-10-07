Lowe’s giving another $100 million in bonuses to workers during coronavirus pandemic

Lowe’s Home Improvement employees are getting another round of bonuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All full-time hourly workers will get $300 and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16, Lowe’s Companies said Wednesday in a news release. The Mooresville-based company gave similar bonuses in March, May, July and August.

The bonuses are for “continued perseverance and commitment to our customers” during the novel coronavirus crisis, CEO Marvin Ellison said.

This $100 million in bonuses raises Lowe’s total commitment to workers and communities since the start of the health pandemic in March to $775 million, according to the company.

More than $675 million of that has included pay increases and bonuses, profit-sharing bonuses and telemedicine services to all workers and families, even those not enrolled in the company medical plans.

Lowe’s also committed more than $100 million to the community by providing personal protection equipment to healthcare workers, and grants for minority-owned small businesses and rural communities.

Lowe’s also launched a program for small businesses to pitch products to executives for a chance to be sold with the company.

Lowe’s has more than 2,200 stores and employs about 300,000 people full- and part-time.