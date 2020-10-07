Specialty grocer Earth Fare returns to Charlotte, opening one of five stores so far

Earth Fare specialty grocery store made a quiet return to Charlotte, opening on Wednesday.

The SouthPark store on Governor Morrison Boulevard reopened without fanfare or celebration after the company signed the property lease just weeks ago.

Hulsing Enterprises, which bought the Asheville-based company brand after Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy this year, is resurrecting many former Earth Fare locations, including some in the competitive Charlotte grocery market.

“It was kind of a quick open,” said Betsy Bevis, director of marketing for Earth Fare. Bevis said each store opening has been “quick and fast” as Earth Fare makes its return having opened 13 stores in six states in about 15 weeks.

She said the company didn’t want to make a big announcement about the store opening so customers could safely shop amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t want to have too many crowds due to COVID-19,” she said.

Store safety measures, Bevis said, include mandatory face coverings, sanitizing register belts, carts and baskets, designating entrance and exit, social distancing floor markers, deeply night cleaning and shields at the registers between customers and cashiers.

Bevis said the 25,000-square-foot store, which originally opened in 2007, had to undergo clean up and rearranging. So far, there are more than 50 employees at the store and Earth Fare is still hiring, she said.

“We’re happy to be back in this location,” Bevis said.

She said Earth Fare is planning to open Ballantyne and Fort Mill stores by the end of the year.

More Charlotte stores

The Asheville-based natural foods grocer is planning to reopen four other stores in the Charlotte market including in Ballantyne, Concord, Fort Mill, S.C., and an undisclosed location, as previously reported by the Observer.

The other store locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Michigan.

Hulsing Enterprises purchased the Earth Fare brand in March, after the company had filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its 55 stores in 10 states in February. At that time, there were seven Charlotte-area stores including one in Rock Hill on Cherry Road that reopened in August.

Other grocery stores

Earth Fare is among several grocery chains growing in Charlotte, named one of the top four markets to watch this year by GroceryDive.com.

The grocery stores in the metro area grew by 38% in five years, according to sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.





Low-cost German grocer Aldi last month announced plans to open three more stores by years end in the Charlotte market.

A new store opened last month on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, and two others are opening soon at Laith Way in Cornelius in November and Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., in December.

Lidl, also a discount German Grocer, is adding four stores in Charlotte on South Boulevard, Carmel Commons, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two stores are expected to open next year.

Food Lion is taking over the Bi-Lo stores in Lincolnton, Gastonia and Chester, S.C., by April 2021, the Observer previously reported.

And Southeastern Grocers is planning to rebrand two South Carolina Bi-Lo stores in Rock Hill and Lancaster as KJ’s Market IGA.