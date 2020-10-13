Lowe’s donates over $9 million to help keep homes safe and affordable in Charlotte

Lowe’s Home Improvement store is donating $9.25 million in funding, products and gift cards to organizations in Charlotte to keep “homes safe, healthy and affordable” amid the coronavirus crisis.

Lowe’s announced Tuesday it is making the donations in a combination of funding, products and gift cards to nearly 30 local charitable groups and businesses for affordable housing, skilled trades training and technology, the company announced Tuesday.

The Mooresville-based company is extending how it thinks about the word home, company executive vice president of human resources Janice Little said.

Little told the Observer the donations are another step in the company’s efforts to help with community projects. Lowe’s also has an employee volunteer program that has been focused on affordable housing and skilled trades over the last year.

“We really need to make sure that we can support all members of our community,” she said.

Some of the Charlotte hometown projects supported through the donation, according to Lowe’s, include:

▪ $1.67 million to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region to support home repair, new home construction and two new apprentices for its apprenticeship program. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat Charlotte Region has moved 26 families into newly completed homes.

• $1.33 million grant to the city of Charlotte for its Safe Housing Home Rehabilitation Program in the Beatties Ford Road Corridor to help with home repairs. It also helps older residents age in place and low- and moderate-income families be able to stay in their homes.

• $1 million to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation to create the Lowe’s Technology Lab at the new main branch offering technology help and classes.

▪ $50,000 donation to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation’s Connect for Tech program to help close the connectivity gap for local students during the pandemic.

• $200,000 in gift cards to Charlotte Center City Partners for artists to maintain the Uptown Black Lives Matter and Beatties Ford Strong murals. More than 120 small businesses in South End and Uptown also received gift cards for personal protection and sanitizing supplies and to make repairs to adapt to new opening procedures.

Lowe’s also announced $55 million in grants this summer with the Local Initiatives Support Corp. to support minority-, women-owned and rural small businesses nationwide.

Since July, over 35 small businesses in Charlotte have been awarded more than $725,000 in grants.

Lowe’s has more than 2,200 stores and 300,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada.

Last week, Lowe’s announced $100 million in bonuses for hourly workers on Friday, raising it’s total commitment to workers and communities since the start of the health pandemic in March to $775 million.