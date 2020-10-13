Incentives help lure snack maker to NC with over 100 jobs near Charlotte

An international snack food company’s expansion plans will bring 129 jobs to North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

Benestar Brands, parent company of Evans Food Group, is investing $24 million to build a production facility in Kings Mountain, west of Charlotte, according to a news release.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday approved a Job Development Investment Grant of up to $1.2 million over 12 years, the news release said. The state departments of commerce and revenue verify the company meets incremental job creation and investment targets before a payout is made.

The types of jobs at the manufacturing site include managerial, operational, maintenance, warehouse and office staff with an average annual salary for all positions of $43,021, according to Cooper’s office.

Cleveland County’s overall average annual wage is $40,019. Kings Mountain is about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

The new facility will support the company’s plans to add new snack categories, according to the release. Benestar Brands touts itself as the world’s leading producer of pork rinds. It also makes tortilla chips.

The site’s location and timeline for opening were not provided. And Benestar Brands did not state what it would be making in Kings Mountain.

State and company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Benestar Brands searched throughout the Southeast and chose Kings Mountain because of the state’s support for the manufacturing industry and its workforce, company CEO Carl Lee Jr. said in a news release.

“Even during a pandemic, companies like Benestar Brands can expand operations because of our strong workforce, quality transportation network and management of this crisis,” Cooper said in a statement.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Benestar Brands’ decision to expand its operations to North Carolina.

Benestar Brands, based in Chicago, purchased Evans Food Group in August 2019 and has five locations in the U.S. and one in Mexico, according to the company website.