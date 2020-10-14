Charlotte area restaurant closes after 67 years. But not because of the coronavirus.

After more than 60 years serving classic American comfort meals in the Charlotte area, Jimmie’s Restaurant has permanently closed. And, it’s not because of the coronavirus crisis.

A restaurant phone recording said after serving the Charlotte community for over 50 years, plus 16 years in Mint Hill, the restaurant closed on Sunday.

Owner Chris Pourlos, who ran the restaurant with his brother Deno and son Demetri, told the Observer Wednesday it was a family decision as he and his brother are ready to retire. Pourlos, 60, plans to travel.

“I’ll miss our staff and customers who have become dear friends,” Pourlos said. “They’re like family.”

He said some customers ate two meals a day there and came in five days a week.

But the 5,500-square-foot restaurant on Brighton Park Drive has been sold, Pourlos said. The COVID-19 pandemic put the sale on hold for a while but the real estate closing is scheduled for Friday. Mecklenburg County property records list the property value at nearly $1.4 million, more than double the value since 2004.

Pourlos said the restaurant only closed for two days during the pandemic, switching gears to take-out before reopening the dining room at the end of May. He said business has remained good.

The usual staff of about 45 was cut in half as the restaurant operated at 50% capacity under state safer-at-home restrictions.

Several other long-time restaurants have closed this year during the pandemic, including Carpe Diem, Chris’ Deli, Mickey & Mooch and Bill Spoon’s BBQ.

Jimmie’s Restaurant in Mint Hill has permanently closed after more than 60 years in the Charlotte area. Mecklenburg County property records

An ‘institution’

Pourlos took over the restaurant after his father, Jimmie Pourlos, died two years ago.

Jimmie, a Greek immigrant, opened the restaurant at age 19 on Elizabeth Avenue in 1953. The restaurant later relocated to Mint Hill in 2003 when Central Piedmont Community College expanded, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Jimmie also helped start Yiasou annual Greek festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Jimmie Pourlos, left, handed Jimmie’s Restaurant over to his son Chris when he retired. The restaurant has closed Sunday after more than 60 years in the Charlotte area. Observer file photo

The restaurant served breakfast, lunch and dinner, and made-from-scratch classic American comfort foods like chicken pot pie and meatloaf. It was a neighborhood spot, with a party room often hosting local reunions and clubs like Lions and Kiwanis.

“So sad to stop by tonight for our last meal at this ‘institution.’ ... We have truly enjoyed the food and people at Jimmie’s over the past 3 years since we moved to the area,” one person said on the company’s Facebook page.

“I’ve been going there since 1980! It was a great place to go and the staff was great too! I’d like to wish everyone the best of luck and a happy future!,” another person said.

The family legacy

Demetri Pourlos said while they were cleaning out the restaurant and returning the rented dishwasher, he learned they cleaned more than 3 million plates in over four years.

“That’s a lot of plates going out and serving the community,” he said.

Demetri Pourlos said he plans to pursue a new profession in teaching. And, he’s grateful for the legacy his grandfather left to his family.

“He had no idea what the restaurant would become for us,” Demetri Pourlos said. “I think he’d be proud it supported his family for three generations.”