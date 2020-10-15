A Silicon Valley grocer coming to Charlotte promises to set the bar on home delivery

A Silicon Valley grocer is taking on Charlotte’s competitive grocery market amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s not your typical supermarket.

Farmstead is a “dark store” online-only grocer. It will launch next month from a 30,000-square-foot warehouse on Westwood Forest, north of the airport, and offer free delivery within a 50-mile radius, according to company officials.

“We’ve been doing online grocery way before it was fashionable, pre-COVID,” company CEO Padeep Elankumaran told the Observer on Thursday. He started the company with Kevin Li four years ago in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“E-commerce is incredibly good at saving people time and money, it’s just perishables haven’t been figured out until now,” he said.

The pandemic, he said, has helped people re-think shopping for groceries online versus in a brick-and-mortar store. Farmstead’s customer base has grown by double-digits, month over month, this year.

“Stay-at-home directives made it clear that online grocery should be a utility in this day and age. It should be cheaper and more convenient than going to the store, with no fees,” Elankumaran said. “They are realizing that they can get good avocados and good bananas exactly the way they like it delivered to their house.”

Charlotte is the company’s first expansion city. Farmstead will hire about 20 people at first but expects to hire hundreds as local demand grows, Elankumaran said. Hiring for team leads, pick and pack workers and drivers is underway and paying $12.50 to $18, according to Indeed.com listings.

But before Farmstead opens in Charlotte in mid-November, company spokeswoman Michelle Faulkner said, local residents can get on the waitlist to be the first to try it.

How it works

The e-commerce grocer has developed artificial intelligence-based software and a dark store model to keep efficiency high and costs low, Faulkner said. The data can let the company know what and how much of a product to stock based on customer demand.

Elankumaran said some of the details are still being worked out but Farmstead typically offers free delivery within a couple of hours, or a chosen time and day, in a 50-mile radius. That helps eliminate food deserts, with delivery available to a wider area, he said.

The company also offers a free weekly subscription program, like a “milkman route,” Elankumaran said. A customer can pick a time every week to receive their staples.

“It’s an incredible experience as a consumer. I personally have not had to worry about milk showing up at my door for my two kids for four years,” he said.

Carolina customers also will be able to shop local brands, such as Cheerwine and Sundrop, along with popular national brands. There’s even a way to specify bananas that are a little more ripe for making smoothies, Elankumaran said.

COVID changes plans

Not only did Farmstead delay its opening plans in Charlotte, originally set for March, but it also changed the company’s own format.

Elankumaran said they moved out of the smaller 2,000-square-foot West Coast spaces into a 17,000-square-foot warehouse to meet COVID-19 demand and for safety. The company has about 200 employees.

“Not only is it important to have additional space for production reasons but from a COVID resilience standpoint, making sure our team members have plenty of space to do their work safely,” Elankumaran said.

‘A new model’

Elankumaran said where most grocers fail is providing the e-commerce promise of paying less than in stores because of structural problems that add fees.

“We are coming up with a new model that is very different,” Elankumaran said.

The goal, he said, is to deliver fresh, high-quality groceries at better prices than local grocery stores.

And while most grocers, Elankumaran said, can fulfill about 150 online orders a day, Farmstead supports about 2,500 orders. Plus, instead of only serving neighborhoods up to five miles, Farmstead delivers to a 50-mile radius within hours.

He said company research shows customers in Charlotte visit multiple stores every week. This, Elankumaran said, makes it ideal for expanding because the city is mid-market grocer heavy with Harris Teeter and Food Lion stores and high-density suburban so drivers can deliver to multiple customers at the same time.

“For us, it’s not a neighborhood by neighborhood push. When we open in Charlotte, we deliver everywhere in Charlotte and everyone in Charlotte has access to the same high bar of product selection and delivery.”

Other grocers grow

Charlotte was named one of the top four markets to watch this year by GroceryDive.com. Farmstead isn’t the only grocer with expansion plans here.

Earth Fare specialty grocer last week opened its SouthPark store on Governor Morrison Boulevard.

Hulsing Enterprises bought the Asheville-based company brand after Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy in February. Two more stores are expected to open in the Charlotte area by the end of the year in Ballantyne and Fort Mill, S.C. Another store also is in the works.

Two low-cost German grocers, Aldi and Lidl, also are expanding.

Aldi is opening three more stores. One at East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia opened last month. A second will open in Cornelius next month and a third on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., in December.

Lidl plans to open four stores in Charlotte on South Boulevard, Carmel Commons, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two are expected to open next year.