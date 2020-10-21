In new blow to Charlotte bars, other venues, NC extends Phase 3 limits as cases rise

The virtual Art Auction to Save the Neighborhood Theatre will take place on the theater’s Instagram page Sept. 17. CharlotteFive

In news that Charlotte bars, entertainment venues and other businesses were dreading, Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday afternoon announced the state will remain in Phase 3 of reopening businesses for another three weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows last Thursday’s press conference by Cooper saying the state would consider rolling back business openings if COVID-19 trends don’t improve.

Zack Medford, president of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, didn’t expect to hear good news Wednesday for the 1,063 private bars across the state.

“It’s going terribly for bars,” Medford said before Cooper’s announcement. “It’s an absolutely awful, gut-wrenching year for us.”

Cooper said wearing a mask shows you care about people and it’s the easiest way to look out for each other. “Confronting the virus head-on and doing our part as individuals is good for our health and good for our economy,” he said.

“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary,” Cooper said at his news conference. “No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront.”

Before Wednesday, all businesses that remained closed since mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic were allowed to reopen — but with restrictions like bars can open for outdoor seating only. So many businesses including some bars and independent music venues remain closed.

On Monday, North Carolina reported 14,552 COVID-19 cases in the past week — the sixth highest in the country behind Texas, Illinois, California, Florida and Wisconsin, according to New York Times data.

Ignoring the virus does not make it go away, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Phase 3 went into effect Oct. 1 and was set to expire at 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Under the order, small outdoor venues, movie theaters and conference centers could reopen at 30% capacity or 100 seats, whichever is less. Cooper announced a three-phased reopening this past spring, with no Phase 4 on the plan.

In Phase 3, movie theaters, amusement parks, entertainment facilities, and conference centers were allowed to reopen.

Bars, lounges, night clubs, music halls, auditoriums and strip clubs could also reopen but for outdoor seating only under the same capacity restrictions. And, indoor seated venues, for live stage performances were restricted to 25 guests.

Even though movie theaters reopened, national chain Regal closed all of its U.S. theaters just days after opening in North Carolina, because of low attendance and limited new releases.

‘Straight up discrimination’

Tommy’s Pub owner Jamie Starks was livid.

“With every one of these announcements, it’s another tease,” Starks said after Cooper’s announcement.

He said he takes the virus and its deadly potential seriously, following all social distancing and other requirements at his bar on Eastway Drive. Then he passes crowded tap rooms, breweries and bars that claim to be restaurants on his way home each night through Plaza Midwood.

“It’s straight up discrimination,” he said.

Seeking the same rules

Across North Carolina, Medford said, said bars are permanently closing across the state, including his own. Medford owned five bars and employed about 80 people before the pandemic hit in March. He recently sold one, Isaac Hunters Tavern in Raleigh, because he said he couldn’t work out a deal with the landlord on rent.

“All the private bars in North Carolina are small business owners that live within their community and hire within their community,” he said. “This small fraction of the bar industry is forced to bear the brunt of the entire pandemic.”

Plus, he said, 75% of bars don’t have outdoor seating so they haven’t been able to reopen.

“It’s unsustainable,” Medford said. “It makes us feel like the government is picking winners and losers, and we just don’t matter.”

Medford said the state has taken steps in the right direction by allowing bars to reopen outside and creating the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief Program announced last month to help businesses unable to reopen because of the pandemic. But he said, “It’s too little, too late.”

“We need a substantial target relief program for bar owners and for the industries that have been most directly affected by the shutdown,” Medford said.

He said the hospitality industry needs to be under the same set of rules. More than 6,000 other bars that are restaurants and breweries, Medford said, look normal. And, people can go bowling but can’t play pool, he said.

‘Survival mode’

The 750-square-foot bar Elsewhere cocktail bar in South End closed weeks after its February debut because of the pandemic. The bar could seat 45 customers inside and 40 outside.

Now reopened for outdoor service only, co-owner Sean Rega said thanks to their landlord, they’ve added more temporary tables and can seat up to 65 people.

Rega wasn’t surprised by the extension of Phase 3, given the rise in COVID-19 cases. The bar is open Thursday through Saturday and hopes to add another day soon.

“We’re getting back in the routine with enhanced cleanings like it was back in the beginning of March,” he said.

He said the bar offers table service only and requires customers to wear masks when not seated.

As the weather turns, Rega said they’re working with the landlord to find a solution for temporary coverage and a source of heat, too. “We’re really focused on survival mode,” Rega said.

Music venues

Many of Charlotte’s popular music venues like Neighborhood Theatre have remained closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“The plight for independent live music venues in Charlotte continues,” said Gregg McCraw, owner of MaxxMusic and talent buyer for Neighborhood Theatre told the Observer earlier this month. “Nothing changed for us.”

The Neighborhood Theatre seats 1,000 at a time that under Phase 3 indoor seating is limited to 25 people. Plus, music venues aren’t allowed to serve alcohol indoors according to the order.

“The music industry has been devastated by this,” McCraw said, from small to large “it’s taking a toll on all of us.”

The city of Charlotte launched Music Venue Grant Application earlier this month with applications accepted through Friday. Businesses can receive a minimum subsidy of $15,000 to help with nine-month rent or mortgage assistance, according to the city.

Even if the mandate was lifted, McCraw said other than local artists, national artists aren’t touring. “So we don’t have anyone to put on our stages even if we could reopen,” McCraw said.

He said shows at the theater have been pushed to spring, but until the entire country reopens and large touring acts go out, reopening the theater isn’t likely.

“None of us want to reopen until we feel like it’s safe to do so,” McCraw said, “and none of us want to be ground zero for a new outbreak.”

Just before Cooper’s news conference, Visulite Theatre owner Bernie Brown predicted the governor would keep venues such as his closed “due to upticks in virus as it gets cooler.”

“Most touring acts aren’t planning to come out until late next year, although I know many regional and local acts who want to perform as soon as we get the green light,” Brown said.

This is a developing story