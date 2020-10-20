Lowe’s already making holiday season plans for free Christmas tree deliveries soon

Lowe’s Home Improvement is getting an early jump on the holiday season early this year, and will offer free delivery of fresh Christmas trees, the company announced Tuesday.

The trees, as well as fresh-cut wreaths and tree containers will be available for local delivery at no charge on sales over $45 starting Oct. 30, according to Lowe’s.

It’s part of the Mooresville-based company’s seasonal initiative launching in-store and online deals Thursday through December.

Citing the coronavirus, Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president and chief brand and marketing officer, said in a statement, “Our homes have never been more meaningful to our lives than they have been in 2020.”

That’s why Lowe’s is focusing on items for the home and expanded its online merchandise this year to include such items as yoga mats, bathrobes, trampolines and charcuterie boards, company spokeswoman Rachael Morrison said.

The first round of deals includes discounted Halloween decorations starting this Thursday, followed by tool sales, discounts on major appliances, flooring and other home items.

Customers also can expect daily, one-day, online-only “Cyber Steals” on tools, generators, pressure washers, patio sets, electronics, small appliances, floorcare, lighting and decor Thursday through Dec. 2, according to Lowe’s. Pros will see deals Oct. 29 though Nov. 25.

Lowe’s has more than 2,200 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

