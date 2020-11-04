Illegal gambling on NASCAR races could cost local lodge a liquor license suspension

A Charlotte-area Moose Lodge faces suspension of its liquor license, or pay a fine, after state agents found illegal NASCAR racing pool gambling, according to reports.

The Loyal Order of Moose 2012 on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville faces suspension for five days starting Dec. 4 unless it pays $500 fine by Nov. 30, according to North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission reports.

The offer is not final until it is ratified at the commission’s meeting, said Jeff Strickland, commission spokesman. The next scheduled meeting is this Wednesday morning.

The lodge could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

An Alcohol Law Enforcement agent on March 5 found a NASCAR racing gambling lottery, according to the report.

Cigarette cartons were cut open with handwritten names on one side and numbers on the other covered by a flap, the agent said in the report. An employee said the numbers represented NASCAR drivers’ numbers. Paper clipped to the carton was an envelope with $85, according to the report.

The employee told the agent customers paid $5 to participate in the lottery, writing their name across from the covered numbers, according to the report.

After a race finished, the numbers were revealed and the money awarded, the report said.

The employee told the ALE agent similar games are played frequently at the lodge awarding prizes like guns and money.

The agent seized the items as evidence because this type of gambling is illegal in North Carolina, according to the report.

According to the state Department of Public Safety website, “it is illegal for any person or organization to operate a game of chance or to play or bet on any game of chance that involves winning money, property or anything of value.”

North Carolina is one of 17 states to regulate alcohol through a control system.