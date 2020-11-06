Amazon hiring 1,700 in Charlotte area. Other companies looking to fill seasonal jobs.

As the holiday shopping season gets underway, several large Charlotte-area retailers are hiring hundreds of workers.

Amazon recently announced it is hiring 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide. This includes more than 2,800 positions in North Carolina and more than 1,700 seasonal jobs at Charlotte-area facilities, the company said in a statement to The Observer.

Positions range from permanent full- and part-time to seasonal.

In North Carolina, Amazon’s starting wage is $15 an hour, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant said.

The Home Depot is hiring more than 100 hourly associates in Charlotte-area stores, according to a company statement. Roles include customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders.

And, Lowe’s Home Improvement last week announced it is hiring 20,000 workers across its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers.

Company spokeswoman Jackie Hartzell told the Observer on Friday that the number of Charlotte-area hires wasn’t immediately available. However, a search on the company website showed more than 75 Charlotte-area seasonal job postings.

Store positions for full-time, part-time, seasonal and overnight shifts include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists, according to the company.

Some positions are seasonal, but the company also is filling permanent full-time and part-time roles at stores and adding 2,500 workers at regional distribution centers nationwide.

The Mooresville-based company also is giving another $100 million in COVID-19 bonuses for distribution and call center workers. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal workers get $150 on Nov. 13.

That’s the sixth bonus payment, bringing Lowe’s total for employee support during the pandemic to more than $775 million. Lowe’s previously gave bonuses to hourly associates in March, May, July, August and October. Front-line associates received a temporary $2 per hour wage increase in April.

Throughout the pandemic, Lowe’s hired over 155,000 associates through its seasonal hiring process, with many associates transitioning to more permanent roles, according to the company.

This is a developing story. Send news about hiring to cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com.