Charlotte travelers can get Bojangles fix as restaurants open at Love’s Travel Stops

Carolina residents can now get a taste of home while traveling with the opening of new Bojangles restaurants at Love’s Travel Stops.

On Thursday, Bojangles opened at the new Love’s Travel Stops in Marion, Illinois, according to a statement from Bojangles.

Another Bojangles opened in Blyethville, Arkansas, at Love’s earlier this month.

It’s the first location in both states for the iconic Southern chain, according to Bojangles.

“We’re honored to commemorate the first of many locations with Love’s,” said Brian Unger, chief operating officer for Bojangles.

The Charlotte-based chicken chain known for its scratch-made biscuits and the national leader in 24-hour truck stop and convenience stores announced in December an agreement to open 40 locations in the next decade.

Other Bojangles also will debut at Love’s in Oklahoma and Mississippi.

According to Love’s, a Bojangles also opened with the new truck stop that opened Thursday at Cordele, Georgia.

The new Bojangles stores will serve breakfast all day with hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Eventually, the restaurants will be open 24 hours a day, according to the company. The restaurants will offer a full menu, drive-thru and dine-in.

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, Bojangles has about 750 restaurants in 11 states. Bojangles plans to hire more than 30,000 people over the next year, the Observer previously reported.

Love’s Travel Stops, founded in 1964 and based in Oklahoma City, has more than 530 locations in 41 states and employs more than 27,000 people.