Mecklenburg COVID-19 trends worsen. NC imposes new statewide curfew

North Carolina is now under a new, modified stay-at-home order, including a 10 p.m. curfew, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

North Carolina retail businesses, restaurants and breweries must also close by 10 p.m., Cooper said.

And Mecklenburg has moved into the orange zone on the state’s county-by-county COVID-19 alert system. That means the county considers Mecklenburg to have “substantial community spread.”

“I’m very worried,” state department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Tuesday. “This is a global pandemic. This viral is highly contagious and dangerous, but we can slow it down.”

The new order does not apply to grocery stores, according to the executive order.

“We will do more if the trends do not improve,” Cooper said. “The stakes are dire.”

The county-by-county alert system uses a combination of case rate, positivity rate and hospital impact within a county. In the last two weeks, Mecklenburg’s coronavirus trends have skyrocketed, far outpacing the county’s previous peak COVID-19 levels.

North Carolina coronavirus alert map, Dec. 8, 2020

North Carolina’s Phase 3 order for coronavirus restrictions was set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 but was extended to Dec. 11 when a stricter mask mandate was announced Nov. 23.

Mecklenburg County first surpassed its previous peak, measured in daily reported COVID-19 cases, on Nov. 22 with 534 cases. On Sunday, state numbers show Mecklenburg hit a record 784 cases reported in a single day.

Other coronavirus metrics have spiked too. The county’s positivity rate among residents is at its highest level in four months. And coronavirus hospitalizations in the county have also surpassed the previous peak.

The state also limits alcohol sales until 11 p.m. in an order first implemented in August in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Tuesday’s announcement was the latest in a series of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the lethal virus. The move comes as COVID-19 levels skyrocket in the Charlotte area. Meanwhile, more restaurants, breweries and other businesses have been forced to close temporarily over health and safety concerns.

Lost & Found owner Orlando Botero II said on social media Monday that the West Bland Street bar will be closed indefinitely because of the pandemic and the “burden” of operation restrictions.

“We are devastated to have to lay off our staff once again especially before the holidays,” Botero said. “This all could not have come at a worse time and this is truly heartbreaking.”

Restaurants react

Restaurants around Charlotte and across the state have been hit hard by the pandemic after being ordered to close March 17.

Since being allowed to reopen May 22, restaurants have been operating at 50% capacity and follow changing regulations alcohol sales curfews, no bar seating and requiring customers to wear masks at all times other than while eating or drinking.

Botero said it’s been frustrating to have lines to get in to his bar “due to harsh capacity changes,” and was equally annoyed at repeatedly having to ask customers to wear masks when not drinking.

“It has been more challenging than we expected,” he said. “This decision (to close for now) was not easy, being threatened by the state to be put in jail or have my liquor license taken are very serious things to consider, and unfortunately not worth the risk.”

A dining room shutdown would hurt Charlotte businesses like The Casual Pint in Rivergate shopping center in Steele Creek. But manager Nikki Frost said because of the pandemic, the store now is set up for online ordering for food, beer and gift cards. Observer file photo

Nikki Frost, manager of The Casual Pint in the Rivergate shopping center in Steele Creek, said this week that another dining room shutdown would be a struggle.

She said business was “choppy” for the craft beer market business during the spring shutdown. It added online ordering for food, beer and gift cards, as well as delivery through third-party services like UberEats.

“In the hospitality business when no one wants you to be hospitable right now, it’s super tough,” Frost said. The store has a covered and open patio with heaters, and business is back to about 40 to 50% pre-COVID-19.

Phase 3 moves

Cooper extended Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions twice since it began Oct. 2 as the state struggled to get a handle on rising COVID-19 cases.

He tightened the mask mandate the day before Thanksgiving Day, requiring just about everyone to wear a mask in public or when they are with people who live outside their home. That includes businesses requiring workers and customers to wear a face covering.

Diners must wear a mask at restaurants unless they are actively drinking or eating. People are also required to wear a mask while exercising at fitness centers.

Retailers with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space also must designate an employee at each entrance to enforce mask compliance and monitor store capacity limits. Businesses not following the face-covering requirement could face fines of up to $1,000.

Under Phase 3, all businesses are allowed to reopen with restrictions. However, bars, nightclubs, music halls and auditoriums can reopen with outdoor seating only at 30% capacity or 100 seats, whichever is less. Indoor seated venues for live stage performances are restricted to 25 guests, and can not serve alcohol, according to the order.

Large outdoor music and entertainment facilities also may reopen at 7% capacity.

The state’s three-phased reopening plan was announced in the spring as non-essential businesses were temporarily closed in March when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Other COVID-19 measures

The state also recently began other steps to alert North Carolina to COVID-19 case counts.

Several weeks ago, the state began using the coronavirus county alert system that uses metrics to categorize counties into three tiers of community spread: Yellow being significant. Orange is substantial. Red is critical.

The new gathering limit is for in-home gatherings and social events. It does not change the reduced capacity limits for businesses as previously implemented, according to a statement from Cooper’s office.

That includes 50% capacity at restaurants and 30% outdoors-only at bars, as well as gyms and fitness centers that are at 30% capacity or no more than seven customers for every 1,000 square feet.

For weeks, Mecklenburg trends trailed statewide metrics, which surpassed its peak levels far earlier than Mecklenburg. But in the last two weeks, Mecklenburg’s trends have skyrocketed.

This is a developing story