South End brewery closes taproom temporarily citing COVID-19 and colder weather

A Charlotte South End brewery has temporarily closed its taproom because of the novel coronavirus.

Sycamore Brewing owners Justin and Sarah Brigham said on social media Monday that the Hawkins Street taproom will be closed starting Tuesday until likely early in the new year.

The brewery has offered outdoors-only seating since reopening in the spring. North Carolina restaurants, including breweries and wineries, were allowed to reopen in May after closing in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brighams said on Instagram as the weather turns colder, the outdoor option is less feasible.

The brewery will continue to operate delivery and pickup. Its craft beers also are sold at grocery and specialty stores.

“Cheers to better times ahead,” the brewers said.

Sycamore Brewing has a history of closing temporarily to keep the community safe during the pandemic. In October, it temporarily closed the taproom, citing unsafe crowd numbers during COVID-19 at the brewery in South End.

In August, the brewery voluntarily announced it would temporarily close after a family member of a taproom worker tested positive for COVID-19. No workers were known to be positive.

The brewery recently released its limited, seasonal Christmas Cookie Winter Ale and Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie craft beer, available in the Carolinas and Virginia.

