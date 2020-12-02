Charlotte Observer Logo
Car dealership gets new owner, new name as MileOne Autgroup enters Charlotte market

MileOne Autogroup, based in Maryland, is expanding into the Charlotte area with the purchase of Priority Honda Huntersville.

MileOne Autogroup said the Statesville Road dealership has been renamed Hall Honda Huntersville following the undisclosed purchase agreement.

The new owner plans to make a significant investment in building and site improvements, Bill Baker, president of Hall MileOne Autogroup, told the Observer.

The Huntersville dealership has about 100 employees, Baker said.

The company’s Hall division now represents 25 dealerships and 14 brands in North Carolina and Virginia. That includes Honda, Toyota, Hyundai and Ford dealerships in Elizabeth City.

“We have been in Elizabeth City since 2008 and recently expanded our presence there with a Hall Toyota store in 2019,” Baker said.

He said the company continues to look at viable business opportunities throughout the U.S.

MileOne Autogroup represents 26 automotive brands with 80 dealerships and nine body shops under the Hall, Heritage, Herb Gordon, Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis and MotorWorld divisions. MileOne Autogroup employs over 3,500 people, Baker said, in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

