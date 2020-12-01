Another Charlotte beer hall closes for now, citing the coronavirus pandemic

Another Charlotte beer hall has decided to voluntarily temporarily close, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden said on social media Tuesday that due to the coronavirus and “limited operating capabilities,” the beer hall at Avidxchange Music Factory will temporarily close Dec. 13.

“We will be going to a limited schedule for the next two weeks,” the Facebook post said.

The announcement follows another South End brewery, Sycamore Brewing, saying it will temporarily close its taproom starting Dec. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and colder weather. The brewery is open for delivery and pickup.

VBGB said it will reopen Jan. 31, or “whenever we are able to open safely again and do a reasonable amount of business.”

VBGB on Hamilton Street is a German-inspired pub with a menu of homemade dishes and 30 craft beers on tap. The business also touts itself as having Charlotte’s largest patio, which includes televisions in a heated tent, according to the company’s Instagram.

The 8.2.0 Pizzeria & Bar in uptown, the second venture from VBGB owners Kara and Tom Taddeo, also will close, the Taddeos said.

“This year continues to astound us, and as a business built on mass gatherings and concerts, we continue to pray and remain hopeful things change early next year,” the Taddeos said.