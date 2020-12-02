Gucci and other new stores opening at Charlotte malls in time for holiday shopping

Charlotte shoppers will find new stores opening this holiday season in area malls, including shops offering luxury brands and sporting goods.

Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark have new retailers, with more expected in the coming weeks, the malls’ owner Simon said in a statement Tuesday to the Observer.

Clothing retailer Vineyard Vines has opened its first outlet in the Charlotte area at Concord Mills. Several other new stores have opened, too, including New Balance Factory Store, Versona woman’s apparel boutique and Reebok.

Concord Mills mall has several new stores open like Vineyard Vines, New Balance Factory Store, Versona and Reebok. Catherine Muccigrosso Observer file photo

Other new stores on the mall’s website include Beef Jerky Experience, Uniform Destination and Video Game World.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bj’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Vivian Jewelers also are listed as coming soon on the mall’s website.

Changes at other malls

SouthPark mall has two new retailers, with one open and another opening this month.

TravisMathew men’s sportswear brand opened its first Southeast location at SouthPark mall.

New stores are open or opening soon at Charlotte area malls, including Gucci at SouthPark. GUCCI

And, Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci is opening at SouthPark this month. The 5,000-square-feet boutique showcases men’s and women’s shoes, silks, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches and eyewear, according to a company statement.

Danish shoe manufacturer and retailer Ecco recently opened at Charlotte Premium Outlets, and tobacco alternative store IQOS is listed as coming soon on the company website. IQOS also has a store at SouthPark mall.

According to each mall’s website, SouthPark mall has 162 stores, Concord Mills has 191 stores and Charlotte Premium Outlets has 104 stores.

SouthPark in Charlotte has new retailers opening, like Gucci. The mall includes other high-end stores such as Louis Vuitton and Burberry. Lem Lynch Photography CharlotteFive

Carolina Place mall in Pineville has new stores, too.

According to its website 3D Crystals and Flawless Spa and Cosmetics, with two locations, are now open.

Mall officials did not respond for comment.

Northlake Mall is working on enhancing the retail offerings but it is too early to provide details at this time, mall spokesman Adam Kamlet said.

In July, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte malls like Concord Mills, Carolina Place and Northlake Mall saw store closings, including Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Justice and Catherines.