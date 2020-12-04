Virtual golf entertainment complex to debut while Topgolf preps second Charlotte site

Virtual golf-themed entertainment company X-Golf America is planning an expansion in several cities across the U.S. next year, including in Charlotte.

X-Golf America offers an indoor golf simulation experience alongside a bar and restaurant. The company began expanding this year and now has 25 locations, according to its website.

The move comes on the heels of golf-tech entertainment venue Topgolf getting ready to open its second Charlotte location. X-Golf American indoor venues cover less than 10,000 square feet, compared to Topgolf’s multi-level, indoor-outdoor expansive 65,000-square-foot venues where players aim for targets.

X-Golf American , a South Korea corporation with a U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, plans to more than double in size next year with up to 35 additional venues. That includes opening in cities like Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia and Kansas City, Kansas, in addition to Charlotte.

“Continued interest from new and existing franchisees this year has been incredible, especially given the circumstances of 2020,” said Ryan D’Arcy, president and CEO of X-Golf America, in a statement.

A company spokeswoman did not have more details Friday about the Charlotte location or when it would open.

The indoor golf simulator technology replicates golf shots, including short games and putting, through camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software, according to the company.

The X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second, according to the company.

Along with the virtual reality gaming system, each X-Golf America sports center has a full-service bar and restaurant while offering golf competitions, leagues and lessons for all skill levels.

The company also is launching a new platform by the end of the year so players can track their data and compete to win prizes.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005 and opened its first U.S. location in 2016. Locations are now in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Colorado and Michigan.

More golf entertainment

Another golf-related entertainment will be opening soon when Dallas, Texas,-based Topgolf debuts its second Charlotte location, at Macfarlane Boulevard in the University City area.

Company officials did not immediately return calls and emails for comment about an opening date.

The 14.2-acre venue, according to the company website, includes more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, 200 televisions, a rooftop terrace with a fire pit, a full-service restaurant and bars, as well as private event space and meeting rooms.

When the company announced the plans this year, it said the new sports entertainment facility would create about 500 jobs.

Topgolf opened a 65,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor entertainment facility in 2017 in Steele Creek on Savoy Corporate Drive.

Last month, Topgolf announced its Live Stadium Series will be coming to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium March 25-28. Tee times will be in one-hour increments. Tickets cost $40, or $115 for a premium package.

Glowing targets will be placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box, and balls will be tracked by Toptracer Range technology with instant scoring, Charlotte Five previously reported. The high-tech golf game has more than 60 locations around the world.