Fast-casual salads and wraps restaurant plans NC debut in uptown Charlotte

A Texas-based chain is expanding into new markets including North Carolina, with a restaurant opening in uptown Charlotte next year.

Salata, a fast-casual salad kitchen, is expected to open in the spring in the Ally Building on South Tryon Street.

The news comes as many uptown restaurants are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic without sports and entertainment events, and corporate employees working remotely. Several uptown restaurants have closed including La Belle Helene, Amelie’s French Bakery, JJ’s Red Hots and Fitzgerald’s.

Salata, based in Houston, serves built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas. The restaurant offers pickup and delivery with contactless options, dining in and catering.

The franchise will be operated by Free Fenix LLC — partnered with QuietSeven LLC — which currently employs around 30 part- and full-time employees, according to a news release. The group plans to open a second Salata in Charlotte, according to Salata’s news release but did not say where.

Free Fenix also operates Duck Donuts Rea Farms, according to North Carolina business registration records.

Salata was founded in 2005 and has more than 80 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Georgia, California and Louisiana.

According to the company’s website, growth targets include the southern half of the U.S. including Virginia, Illinois, Utah and Florida.