Charlotte brewery is latest businesses to close over coronavirus concerns

In a growing list of Charlotte businesses closing due to coronavirus-related concerns, another brewery is temporarily closing.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey said on social media Tuesday that the taproom is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The brewers plan to follow contact tracing protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Due to the nature of the employee’s role at the taproom, and in accordance with CDC contact tracing guidelines, we do not feel like any customer would have been put at risk,” the brewery said on Facebook.

The brewery will be sanitized. There is no date set for possible reopening yet.

The closing follows several other businesses recently temporarily shutting down after employees tested positive for the virus including Town Brewing Co., The Gin Mill South End, Thomas Street Tavern, Common Market South End and The Workman’s Friend.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery also closed after an employee tested positive but it reopened Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Closings after cases surge

Several other businesses have voluntarily closed or moved to online only in the wake of surging cases locally.

Lost & Found on West Bland Street in South End said on social media Monday it is closing temporarily indefinitely due to the pandemic and operation restrictions.

Sycamore Brewing in South End temporarily closed its taproom Dec. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and colder weather but is open for delivery and pickup.

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden at Avidxchange Music Factory will temporarily close Dec. 13.

And, South End retailer 704 Shop is offering curbside pickup and free shipping only.