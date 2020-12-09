Dollar General to open its new $5 or less store brand in the Charlotte area

A new retail store from Dollar General is opening in the Charlotte area selling items at $5 or less.

The new pOpshelf will open next month at 2901 W. Highway 74 in Monroe. The store is under construction.

Discount retailer Dollar General unveiled the new store concept of “guilt-free” shopping in October.

The store will sell home décor, beauty and party supplies, specialty foods, toys and electronics with almost all items priced at $5 or less, Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations said in a statement.

While carrying rotating merchandise and limited items, pOpshelf also includes crossover items from Dollar General’s private brands.

Today in Business newsletter An insider's eye on banking, finance, retail, commercial development, small business and energy/environment. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dollar General is opening its new $5 or less concept store, Popshelf, next month in Monroe. Dollar General

Initial targeted customers are primarily female in suburban communities with an annual household income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000, according to the company.

Company officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether other locations are planned in Charlotte and North Carolina, or how much the company has invested in the new store concept.

The company plans to have 30 pOpshelf locations in different markets by the end of fiscal year 2021. Each store, which is about 9,000-square-feet, creates about 15 jobs.

Dollar General reported net sales increase of 17.3% to $8.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $7 billion in the third quarter of 2019, which company officials attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Dollar General had 16,979 stores in 46 states as of Oct. 30, according to the company’s website.