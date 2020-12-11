Anti-mask protest planned for popular NC mall in middle of holiday shopping season

People protesting North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate — put in place to slow the spread of the surging coronavirus — say they are planning to gather Friday night at one of the state’s biggest malls during the busy holiday shopping season.

The “ ‘Trash the Mask’ holiday dinner & shopping” event set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Concord Mills mall is being organized by Amy Moore Benjamin and Trump Event Images, according to a Facebook page created by Benjamin and Steve Brock.

On Facebook, the event is billed as “a mask-free dinner at the food court followed by a shopping event.” Referring to Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate, organizers wrote, “With the new ‘King Cooper’ mandates in place, we may have some push back.”

As of Friday morning, 50 people said they were going to the event and over 200 said they were interested. Benjamin and Brock did not respond to calls for comment.

Concord city officials and the Concord Police Department are aware of the event posted across social media platforms by individuals not affiliated with the mall, the city said Friday. The city and police will work with mall owner Simon “to determine an appropriate course of action,” the statement said.

Today in Business newsletter An insider's eye on banking, finance, retail, commercial development, small business and energy/environment. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An anti-mask protest is planned at Concord Mills mall. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

The City posted its statement on Facebook, prompting sharp comments for and against the event, and mirroring the sharp political divide continuing to play out across the region and country.

“so disrespectful to EVERY health care workers everywhere... you people organizing this cannot find a better cause to champion, especially this time of year ?” one person wrote.

But another person asked, “So we can riot with no issues but will be punished for a peaceful protest??”

The city said Simon will offer free masks to people who do not have one. “Per Simon Property management, their personnel will ask those continuing to deny using a mask to vacate mall property,” the city’s statement said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Once a person is asked to leave the mall and does not comply, Simon can contact Concord Police. As with any trespassing report on private property, Concord Police has the authority to escort people off the property and issue a trespassing charge. The department has a substation at the mall.

The Facebook event page said the group plans to eat dinner at the mall’s food court, followed by shopping “as a group” at stores where people want to shop.

According to a separate Facebook post, the group also is planning a meeting Saturday to coordinate more efforts at Mountain Island Fitness in Charlotte. Gym owner Marc Anderson did not respond for comment.

Mall operator Simon did not immediately respond for comment.

Rising cases

North Carolina’s stricter mask mandate began Nov. 25, requiring just about everyone to wear a mask in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

People and businesses, which are required to enforce the rule, could face fines of up to $1,000. The executive order requires people who are at restaurants or bars to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking.

As of Thursday morning, 5,714 North Carolinians had reportedly died of COVID-19.

NC Republican Party leaders ignored COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations during a party and meetings Saturday in Surry County last weekend, then posted photos of the violations on their website, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. A maskless state House Speaker Tim Moore is the cover photo for the album.

The Concord mall protest is planned the same day North Carolina’s 10 p.m. curfew goes into effect to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in North Carolina and across the country.

Stores like Nautica in Concord Mills have been requiring customers to wear masks since reopening in May. An anti-mask protest is planned for the mall Friday night. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

Cabarrus County, home to the mall, moved this week from the orange to red zone in the state’s COVID-19 county alert system, meaning it has critical community spread. The systems uses metrics including case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.

Neighboring Mecklenburg County moved from yellow to orange this week, signifying community spread went from significant to substantial.